Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel is getting ready for the Christmas and New Year’s with festive events, feasts and parties for guests and locals alike.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will host a non-denominational Christian service at the garden venue, Hale Hema, with Church on the Go Pastor Laki Ka’ahumanu. The service will feature special worship performances in song and hula under the stars. The service starts at 9:30 p.m.

The hotel will offer two Christmas Day Feasts on Dec. 25 at the hotel’s award-winning Tiki Terrace restaurant. The extravagant buffet will feature items such as the herb roasted boneless leg of lamb, kiawe roasted goose with poha berry chutney, roasted turkey with corn, sausage & sage stuffing, kiawe slow roasted prime rib, a cold seafood bar with crab legs, a special keiki station and more.

The early bird lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The adult buffet is $52.95, and the price for children 6-12 years of age is $25. The dinner feast will take place form 3 to 7 p.m. The adult buffet will be $57.95, and children 6-12 years old will be $25.

KBH will also host a New Year’s Eve Celebration Dinner on Dec. 31 at Tiki Terrace which will include a glass of champagne and party favors. Buffet items will include a cold bar; local favorites such as poke, snow crab legs, and sliced tako with miso dressing; fried chicken breast; fresh island fish; kiawe slow roasted prime rib; Koala lamb chop; and a pasta station. The dinner will take place from 5-9 p.m. and reservations are required. Adult tickets are $75 and children 6-12 years old are $45.