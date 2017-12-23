There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light southeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

North Shore

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

East Maui

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

Cool, locally breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, bringing low clouds and a few light showers to north and east facing slopes and coasts. Winds will weaken and shift to the south Monday and Monday night as a front approaches, with locally gusty southwest winds possible on Tuesday. The front is expected to stall near the islands around the middle of next week before increasing trade winds arrive next Thursday and Friday.

