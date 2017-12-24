High Surf Advisory issued December 23 at 3:57PM HST until December 24 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Synopsis

Light to moderate northeasterly trade winds will veer to the east on Christmas Day, delivering just a few showers to windward slopes and coasts. A developing low will pass close to the islands by midweek, with increasing southerly winds bringing an increased chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front associated with the low is expected to bring showers through Thursday. North to northeast winds are expected Friday and Saturday, delivering a few windward showers.

