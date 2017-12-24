Maui Obituaries

Charles Pacheco Sr.

April 4, 1940 – December 21, 2017

Charles Pacheco Sr., 77, of Makawao, Maui, passed away on Dec. 21, 2017, at his home, under the care of Hospice Maui.

He was born on April 4, 1940, in Puunene.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at Norman’s Mortuary; eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m.; service starts at 11:00 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Charles was a tractor driver at Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Kenona Akahi Pacheco; and parents, Angelino Pacheco & Mary Medina. He is survived by his sons, Charles (Rhonda) Pacheco Jr., Adelino Pacheco, Carlos Pacheco; daughter, Janavi Pelekai; brothers, Joseph (Gisela) Pacheso, Paul (Georgia) Pacheco; sisters, Lily Asai, Lolita (Michael) Jarnesky; grandchildren, Cody Pacheco, Cassie Pacheco, Kenona Pacheco, Keanu Pacheco, Casen Pacheco, Kayle Pacheco, Kalena Pelekai, Ayanna Pelekai, Kawika Pelekai, Kama Pacheco, Makana Pacheco; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and hanai Grand-daughter, Taylor Carvalho.

The family would like to acknowledge Hospice Maui for their compassionate care during this difficult time.

Alvin Ulrich “Rex” Ornellas

July 4, 1916 – December 19, 2017

Alvin Ulrich “Rex” Ornellas, 101, of Wailuku, Maui passed away under the care of Hospice Maui.

He was born on July 4, 1916 in Pāʻia, the oldest of 10 children.

After a 3-year stint with the Civilian Conservation Corp in Haleakalā Crater and Volcano National Park, he served six years in the US Army, including a tour of duty in Espiritu Santo and Guadalcanal. Rex worked for Hawaiian Telephone Company for 32 years. After retirement, he enjoyed another 20 years working as a driver for several tour companies. His hobbies included ham radio, bicycling, hiking & tennis.

Rex is pre-deceased by his wife of 67 years, Georgina Benevides Ornellas; children, Woodrow & Michael Ornellas, and parents John & Jane Ornellas. He is survived by sons, Rod (Gylene) Ornellas, Russ (Cheryl) Ornellas; daughter, Maile Phyllis (Tom) Walsh; brothers, Robert (Elizabeth) Ornellas, Don (Carol) Ornellas; sister-in-law, Mildred Higashiguchi; daughter-in-law, Sharon Ornellas; nine grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m.; mass will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

Richard E. Genereux

November 2, 1960 – December 19, 2017

Richard E. Genereux, 57, of Kahului passed away on Dec. 19, 2017 in Wailuku. He was born on Nov. 2, 1960 in Topeka, Kansas.

Private services were held.

He worked as a payment processor and was also a director of risk. He is survived by his parents, Paul Genereux Sr.; mother, Kiyoko Kaneko; sons, Allen Genereux and Richard Genereux; brother, Allen (Carmella) Genereux; former wife and best friend, Karen Hansen; and daughter in law, Precy Genereux.

Alvin Leonard Boteilho

September 12, 1937 – December 17, 2017

Alvin Leonard Boteilho, 80 of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Dec. 17, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Puʻunēnē, Maui on Sept. 12, 1937.

Mr. Boteilho was a Veteran of the United States Army and served his country in Korea. He is a retired employee of Kaiser Permanente, where he worked as a custodian.

He is survived by his sister, Josephine (Howard) Robello; son, Wayne Boteilho; daughter, Darlene Boteilho; grandchildren, Joseph Boteilho, Dustin (Janel) Boteilho, Shayna Boteilho, Jordan Boteilho and Ian Boteilho.

Big Island Obituaries

Albert Zielinski

June 27, 1933 – December 17, 2017

Albert Zielinski, 84, of Waikoloa, passed away on Dec. 17, 2017. He was born in Manhattan, New York. Albert served our Country in the Marines and worked as a radio technician for Pan Am Airlines.

He is survived by wife, Addie; daughters, Michelle Zielinski of Waikoloa; Marlene Matthews of North Carolina; Cheryl (Michael) Ferraro of Clifton Park, New York and two grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Jim “Kimo” Nepai Paulo

May 16, 1966 – December 12, 2017

Jim “Kimo” Nepai Paulo, 51 of Hilo, peacefully passed away at home in Hilo on Dec. 12, 2017.

Born in Hilo; he was survived by his sister, Pamela (Sean Matsumura) Paulo of Hilo; nephews, Gary (Kaio Woo) Pacheco Jr., and Ethan-James Matsumura, both of Hilo; niece, Cherise Pacheco of Las Vegas, Nevada; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Hilo Women’s Club.

Raymond “Bo” Robin Baruela

August 3, 1967 – December 11, 2017

Raymond “Bo” Robin Baruela, 50, of Hilo, passed away Dec. 11, 2017 in Hilo. He was born Aug. 3, 1967, and employed at Kama’aina Motors and Bacon Universal & Buck Roofing in Hilo.

Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at Pepe’ekeo Community Center at 10 a.m.

Survived by his father, Casimiro Baruela; mother, Lourdes (Bufil) Baruela; daughters, Kiana Baruela of Anchorage, AK, Reesha Nakano of Hilo; brother, Richard Baruela of Hilo; sisters, Charlene Fiesta (Frederick) of Pepeekeo, Lorna Bufil of Hilo, Ida Deponte (Glenn) of Keaau, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.