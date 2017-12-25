Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: When will the road repairs along Kahekili Highway in Kahakuloa be completed? It’s been tough with the road closures so I’m hoping sooner than later.

A: Our Public Works Department is pleased to report that the contractor, Kiewit Infrastructure West, is in the final week of this construction project—which means they are actually ahead by two months. They anticipate having the road fully open to the public starting this week, which, given the narrow roadways they have been working in, represents a commendable effort by our Public Works Engineering Division and the contractor. Thanks are also due the Kahakuloa residents and businesses for their patience and cooperation in dealing with the necessary road closures.