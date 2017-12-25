High Surf Advisory issued December 24 at 4:35PM HST until December 26 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light south southeast wind.

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Upcountry

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light south wind.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east in the morning.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Mainly dry weather is expected tonight through Christmas day, with only a few light windward showers expected. A weak front will drop southward into Kauai late tonight through Christmas morning however, increasing windward showers here. Unsettled weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday as a developing low passes close to the islands, bringing southerly winds, and increasing clouds and showers. Improving conditions are expected on Thursday, as the front shifts east of the state and drier air and north- northeasterly winds move down the islands chain. Trade winds are expected Friday through next weekend, with showers focused primarily over windward and muaka areas.

