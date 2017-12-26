High Surf Advisory issued December 25 at 3:53PM HST until December 26 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light south southeast wind.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Low around 62. South southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Low around 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Synopsis

A fast moving upper level disturbance will push a cold front toward the islands through Tuesday night. Ahead of the front, winds will turn southerly and bring increasing humidity and vog to the islands later tonight and Tuesday. As the trough gets closer, showers and some thunderstorms are expected to develop on Tuesday, with most of the activity focused over the western end of the chain. A weakening cold front will then push down the chain Wednesday and Wednesday night, gradually bringing in a drier and more stable airmass, with fewer showers. Drier and more stable conditions, along with locally breezy trades are expected to return Thursday and continue through early next week.

