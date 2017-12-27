The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery announced the selected artists for inclusion in Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2018, the 6th triennial occurrence of the MACC’s signature statewide juried art competition and exhibition.

Fifty-seven works of art by artists from O‘ahu, Maui, Lāna‘i, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island are included, with their interpretations of portrait subjects across the islands (including self-portraits). Twenty-one Maui-based artists were selected (see below) and one from Lāna‘i.

The artists submitted works in both two- and three- dimensions through a variety of media and methods: paint, pastel, graphite, watercolor, stone, clay, wood, or mixed media.

The jurors for the Challenge are Charles Cohan of O‘ahu, Carol Bennett of Kaua‘i, and Jennifer Owen of Maui. The jurors looked for confidence in an applied fine art technique, the artist’s ability to move the viewer emotionally or psychologically, revealing their subject’s inner spirit or essence.

SPC carries two substantial cash prizes. The winner of the $15,000 Jurors’ Choice Award, with prize money donated by Jack and Carolyn Schaefer Gray, will be announced at the opening reception in the Gallery on January 14.

The $5,000 Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award, with prize money donated by Gage Schubert, gives the public a meaningful way to participate in the selection by casting a vote for their favorite portrait. This winner will be announced at a separate reception in March.

The Schaefer Portrait Challenge will be open in the Schaefer International Gallery at MACC from January 16 through March 18, 2018.

Regular gallery hours will be Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; also open before select Castle Theater shows. Admission is free.

Related public events for the exhibit:

Observe and Play Family Day

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018; Schaefer International Gallery; 10 a.m. to noon

Parents and children are invited to the Gallery to see the exhibit and make a piece of art to take home. Free Admission.

Techniques in Portraiture

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 and Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018; Schaefer International Gallery, 4 – 6 p.m.

For grades 9-12, two sessions taught by professional artists in the Schaefer Portrait Challenge. Students will learn approaches to drawing, painting, and critique. Free admission- but must reserve space in advance. Send email to Shannon@mauiarts.org

Quick Draw Night

Thursday, March 1, 2018; Schaefer International Gallery, 6 – 9 p.m.

A studio experience for adults (21 and over) to learn techniques in portraiture by professional artists. Includes art materials, snacks, and no-host beverages. Entry $25, reserve in advance by email to Shannon@mauiarts.org.

Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award Reception

Friday, March 9, 2018; Schaefer International Gallery; 5:30 p.m.

One of the artists in the exhibit will receive a $5,000 cash award, based on the popular votes of visitors (by March 5) to the exhibition. Free admission.

Artists participating in the 2018 Schaefer Portrait Challenge are: (Maui and Lāna‘i artists in bold):

Rose Adare, Ashley Albritton, Gabrielle Anderman, Patrizia Arroyo, Katherine Stone Ayers, Larry Berko, Elmer Bio Jr., Carlo Carbajal, Mike Carroll, Hung Kwai Chan, Ken Charon, Mae Desmond, Margaret Ezekiel, Deybra Fair, Eddie Flotte, Ingrid Frégeau, Robert Glick, Roberta Griffith, Edd Tokarz Harnas, Will Herrera, William Houston, Alina Kawai, Kirk Kurokawa, Paul M. Lacio, Max Lemaire, Lynn Weiler Liverton, Robert Lober, Susanne Long, Stephen Lucas, Boots Lupenui, Mark Feijão Milligan II, Bon Moore, Gerald Murai, Momoe Nakajima, Pamela Neswald, Thu Nguyen, Penny Nichols, Joseph Okonek, Camille Izumi Page, Kaylie Pickup, Lynette Pradiga, Noble Richardson, Toni Rose, Patrick Daniel Thomas Sarsfield, Amanda C. Scott, Jennifer J. Stephens, Tomy Takemura, Devi Town, Burton Uhr, Christine Waara, Linda Whittemore, Lori Winterbottom-Guntzel, Shingo Yamazaki, Kūākea O. Yasak, Natasha Young, Paul F. Yount and William Zwick.

For more information about this exhibit or Schaefer International Gallery, contact Gallery Director Neida Bangerter at neida@mauiarts.org or by calling 808-243-4288.