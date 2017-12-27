Flash Flood Watch issued December 26 at 3:01PM HST until December 27 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

West Side

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 63. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 67. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Widespread haze before 7am. High near 80. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching front will primarily impact the western and central islands tonight. A cold front will shift eastward across the state Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing improving conditions and a decrease in showers in its wake. Trade winds along with drier and more stable conditions will begin to return on Thursday, with locally breezy trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers then expected through early next week.

