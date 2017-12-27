Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui announced John Anderson, CMP, CSEP as the hotel’s new Catering Manager and Wedding Specialist.

Anderson brings more than two decades of experience in the catering and events industry to his role as Catering Manager and Wedding Specialist at Fairmont Kea Lani.

In his new role, Anderson will manage the planning, design and execution of social events and weddings.

Prior to joining the Fairmont Kea Lani team, Anderson worked as creative director for a large entertainment and special events company based in the Hawaiian Islands. His projects have taken him across the globe creating distinctive meetings and events.

His work has included celebrity weddings, corporate and sporting events and intimate boutique celebrations. Anderson says he is passionate about providing elegant, genuine and authentic service and has a commitment to quality and detail in everything he does.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the team where his talent will be showcased through exclusive social events and luxury wedding business at Fairmont Kea Lani,” said Shannah Milstead, Director of Sales and Marketing. “John brings an extensive background in managing top level programs along with an exceptionally strong customer-focused drive for excellence.”

As a trained chef, he enjoys traveling the world increasing his exposure to different cultures through their hospitality customs, cuisines, languages and people.