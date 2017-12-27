The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon, sponsored by Hawaiian Airlines, at Café O’Lei at the Dunes at Maui Lani on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Mark B. Dunkerley, the President and Chief Executive Officer of both Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. and its parent company, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., will address business professionals and community leaders with a company update, including an introduction of his successor, Peter Ingram, current Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, who will be taking over Mr. Dunkerley’s position as of March 1, 2018.

The Chamber encourages Maui’s local business owners and their friends to join them for this event and an opportunity to hear from and connect with Hawaiian Airlines Executives. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns, ask questions and get answers regarding air travel, to help improve their business and work together to find winning solutions.

Registration and networking begins at 11 a.m., with the luncheon program set to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The cost to attend is $52 for Chamber members and $62 for non-members with a $10 discount if you register by Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Reserved tables of 10 are also available for $500, which include a mention in the printed program.

For more information or to register, contact Kailea Moikeha by email at eventsmgr@mauichamber.com, or by phone at 808-244-0081.

Chamber members may register online. Deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.