The County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development hosts a series of free workshops for the month of January. Workshops are presented at the Maui County Business Resource Center, a County of Maui facility, located in the Maui Mall across Pizza Hut, in Suite B-9. Seating for all workshops is limited, and all workshops are subject to change or cancellation. Workshops are free unless noted otherwise. To reserve a seat, call the Maui County Business Resource Center at (808) 270-5770.

The following workshops are available:

The ABC’s of a Business Plan

Instructor: David Daly

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 – 12 to 1 p.m.

Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center’s Core Four Business Planning is a 36-hour course on how to write a business plan while providing the information you need to know in order to start, operate and grow your business. This workshop is a one hour introductory workshop which will provide you with a better understanding of the course outline for the Core Four Business Planning. David Daly, Director of the MEO Business Development Center, will discuss the numerous reasons for writing a sound business plan. He has more than 25 years of experience in business ownership, financing, education and economic development. His background includes residential lending and being a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-licensed financial advisor. Participants will receive an outline of the business plan taught by MEO’s Core Four Business Plan Course.

Do I Have to Pay My Employees for That?

Instructor: Stephen Thomas

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 – 12 to 1 p.m.

Do you have to pay employees for unauthorized overtime? Do you have to pay them for off-the clock work? These are some of the most popular wage and hour questions received by ADP’s HR HelpDesk. In this workshop we will review pay-related scenarios to help you to navigate this challenging area. In addition, this workshop will cover an overview of the FLSA, DOL overtime rules and minimum wage salary, exempt vs. non-exempt status, independent contractor vs. employee tests (issuing 1099 vs. W-2), guidelines for properly classifying workers, and review how to handle pay related to off-the-clock work, travel, training and working interviews. This workshop qualifies for a 1-hour CPE Credit for Personnel/Human Resources.

BECOMING A BEST-SELLING AUTHOR: Leveraging the World’s Greatest Marketing Secret by Writing, Publishing and Promoting Your Book to Better Market Your Business

Instructor: Patrick Snow

Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 – 12 to 2 p.m.

Are you looking for a better way to market your business? Do you have a burning desire to become a best-selling author? Attend this seminar and learn how to make your publishing and business goals come true. If you want to stand out from your competition, strengthen your credentials, and get free publicity, then writing and publishing book is your best marketing strategy. Let international best-selling author, Patrick Snow, guide you through the process. In this two-hour seminar you will learn your three publishing options, top five requirements for becoming a best-selling author, and 18 mistakes to avoid. Most importantly you will learn how to monetize your passion and even better market your business, or start a new business using your book as a platform from which you can launch! Come early, and stay late for his Q/A session that will answer all questions on your book project. Patrick Snow is an international best-selling author of Creating Your Own Destiny, The Affluent Entrepreneur, and Boy Entrepreneur has sold between 250,000 and one million copies of his three books in five languages and 108 countries. As a professional speaker he has given more than 2,500 speeches on three continents. As a publishing, book marketing, and speaker coach he has mentored more than 750 clients worldwide to achieve their publishing goals. He has been featured as a cover story in USA TODAY, The New York Times, and Forbes. When he is not traveling the world presenting, he lives in Wailuku. For more information visit www.PatrickSnow.com or www.ThePublishingDoctor.com.

Pricing Your Ag and Value Added Product

Instructor: Richard “Buddy” Nichols

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 – 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Are you or are you thinking of working off the land and being a farmer? Are you considering developing a value added product? Would you like to have a financial sustainable business? Then pricing your product will determine if your business works for you or if you work for your business. In this workshop, Buddy Nichols will help you to achieve what you want out of life. He will focus on assisting you analyze the valuation of your product to make sure you receive what you and your product are worth. We will investigate all of the resources that are currently available to you and provide information on how to best utilize these resources in order to become a successful Ag. Business owner. The end result would be a fulfilling life for the business, as well as, for the entrepreneur. Buddy Nichols is the USDA Farm Loan Manager on Maui. He has a BA in Animal Science and an MBA in accounting. He is a fourth generational farmer who owned/managed cattle, fruits, vegetables, as well as processed and marketed value added agricultural related products. He understands all aspects of Ag Business from the farm to the table and what is needed to be financially sustainable.

Tips for Successfully Promoting and Marketing Your Small Business on Maui

Instructor: Taryn Kama & Eric T. Richter

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – 12 to 1 p.m.

In this fast-paced introductory workshop, Eric and Taryn will explore the basics of print, electronic and on-line cross channel marketing, explore demographics and how they apply to using social media, and the marketing funnel. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about these topics in-depth in a future workshop. Taryn Kama, owner of Go Get it Media, is an experienced media professional specializing in: on-line marketing, print/web communications, video, public relations, social media and information design. She is currently the owner of Go Get it Media, GGM (www.GoGetitMedia.com), a heart-centered marketing company based on the North Shore. Eric T. Richter, owner of Maui Promotions, publishes Maui Vision Magazine quarterly. Eric has taught marketing seminars for wellness-oriented businesses for over 15 years and sponsored many special events. Check his website, www.mauivision.net.

Quickbooks for Small Business – Hands-on computer training for beginners

Instructor: Richard Kehoe, CPA

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2017 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Learn to set up your company’s QuickBooks in a small class setting with personalized tutoring. This class is for new users and will teach you how to record sales, receive payments, prepare invoices and balance your checkbook. Get customized answers and schedule a follow-up appointment at no cost to discuss YOUR solutions. Sponsored by SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) and presented by Richard Kehoe, CPA and lead SCORE counselor.

Free counseling sessions with experienced SCORE and Small Business Development Corp. counselors: Thursday afternoons 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Friday mornings 9 to 11:30 a.m.