Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to slightly overhead. The best breaks could get up to a few feet overhead on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. Spots catching the north wrap will be bigger.

South: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today.

Surf is expected to stay below the advisory level threshold for north shores as a new swell fills in sometime late Wednesday / Thursday. Some east shores could possibly get up to advisory levels.

A small south-southwest swell could bring a little bump Wednesday as well.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

