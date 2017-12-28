No high surf advisory or warnings. Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

North

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

South

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist to chest high N ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

Outlook

Outlook through Thursday January 04: The current north swell will gradually subside from Friday into Saturday. A moderate west-northwest swell arriving late Friday is expected to persist through Monday, with resulting surf likely remaining below the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores. A slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores will continue through Saturday due to south and southwest swells. Strengthening trade winds will produce increasing rough surf along east facing shores from this weekend through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.