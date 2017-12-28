There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Synopsis

A weakening cold front is located near Kauai and continues to move slowly to the southeast. Light northerly winds are spreading over the western part of the state ahead of this increasingly diffuse front. Only scattered showers are expected today ahead of and along the front. High pressure will build in behind the front, bringing trade winds back to the region. A dry and stable stable airmass is expected to prevail along with the trade winds through the weekend and into early next week.

