Swell Peaks Today, New Swells on Horizon

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · December 28, 2017, 1:57 AM HST (Updated December 27, 2017, 9:14 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any weather alerts or updates that may have popped up since this forecast was posted. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Wave heights are expected to be head high to overhead today. The best breaks could get up to a couple feet overhead on the sets.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today. Spots catching the north wrap will be bigger.

    South: Wave heights are expected to be knee/thigh high today.

    Surf is expected to stay below the advisory level threshold for north shores as a new swell fills in into Thursday and peaks.

    A west-northwest swell is forecast to fill in over the weekend. Next Tuesday a larger swell is possible out of the northwest.

    A couple small south-southwest swells are bringing a little bump which will linger through Saturday or so.

    As trade winds fill back in, east shores are forecast to rise Friday into early next weekend.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

