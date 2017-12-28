The County of Maui Department of Transportation today announced that two Maui Bus stops along the Wailuku Loop and Wailuku Reverse Loop routes will be temporarily out of service during road resurfacing work being done by the State on High Street in Wailuku. The bus stops will be in service before and after work hours, and on non-work days including weekends and holidays.

In general, Wailuku Maui Bus riders will experience delays of an hour or more due to the heavy traffic being detoured from High Street to Waiʻale Road during the paving of High Street. The Maui County DOT apologizes for the convenience, and asks passengers to plan their trips accordingly.

The affected bus routes and stops will be out of service 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 28-29 (Thursday-Friday) and Jan. 2-5 (Tuesday-Friday) as follows:

Kehalani/Kamole Street stop: Wailuku Loop and Wailuku Reverse Loop routes: Passengers should use the next closest bus stop on Waiale Road at the Ka Hale A Ke Ola shelter for the Wailuku Loop route.

State Building stop: Wailuku Loop and Wailuku Reverse Loop routes: Passengers should use the Wells Street stop (around the corner), which will be operating as normal and will be the only stop in the area for the Wailuku Loop route during road construction work hours.

State Building stop: Lahaina Islander route (Queen Kaʻahumanu Center-bound): This is the only route that will have access to the State Building stop due to the one-way traffic allowed on High Street during road construction hours.

Riders are able to track their bus in real-time and get arrival predictions using the TransLoc Rider app available on iOS and Android or at http://mauibus.transloc.com.

Maui Bus is a service of the County of Maui Department of Transportation and is operated by Roberts Hawaii. For more information, call Roberts Hawaii at ph. 871-4838 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus.