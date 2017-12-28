Young Brothers announced it has appointed Joseph Boivin as the company’s new president effective Jan. 22, 2018.

As president, he will be responsible for the company’s strategy, execution and overall operations. He will replace Glenn Hong who is retiring to take on a new role at Saltchuk, Young Brother’s parent company.

Boivin most recently served as senior vice president of The Gas Company, headquartered in Honolulu. Under his tenure, he helped drive the company into new markets in gas technologies and renewable energy, shape state energy policy and achieve regulatory and financial goals.

Previously, he also served as vice president of operations at the company, overseeing its workforce of 230 people on all major islands managing propane fuel supplies, propane barging, ground transport services, customer service, harbor storage facilities and over 1,000 miles of natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

“Joe’s management experiences in utilities, transportation, and customer service as well as his knowledge of Hawaiʻi’s business community and regulatory processes make him an ideal fit for Young Brothers,” said John Parrott, President of Foss Maritime, which oversees Young Brothers in the Saltchuk family of companies. “Under his leadership, Young Brothers’ will continue its ongoing commitment to serving our customers, employees and investors at the highest possible level.”

Prior to his eight years at The Gas Company, Boivin served as senior associate in the Honolulu office of global management consulting firm, Booz Allen Hamilton. Before that, he served as managing director of the investment firm Washington Capital Partners in Washington, DC; a research staff member at the Institute for Defense Analyses in Alexandria, VA; and a manufacturing engineer at Northrop Grumman’s Dallas, TX facility.

He is also a decorated military serviceman, having served for four years in the US Air Force from 1988 to 1992 as a jet engine mechanic where he earned the National Defense Service Medal for Operation Desert Storm and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

Boivin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Arkansas and is a Certified Project Management Professional, a Certified Energy Manager, a Certified Energy Auditor and a Federal Aviation Administration certified Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic.

Young Brothers is currently undergoing a fleet modernization initiative to meet neighbor island cargo needs into the next generation. By the end of 2018, Young Brothers says it will have made capital investments of over $180 million in new vessels and shore-side equipment. These investments include four new large 11,700-ton capacity barges as well as a 5,600-ton multi-deck roll-on/roll off barge for vehicle transportation that is currently in service.

“I am truly honored by the opportunity to help advance the nearly 120-year legacy of Young Brothers,” said Boivin. “As the leading interisland cargo carrier in Hawaiʻi, I recognize we have an important responsibility to serve as the lifeline for goods between the islands. I look forward to finding new and better ways to serve our community into the next generation.”