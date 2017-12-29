AARP Hawai‘i is looking for volunteers who would like to see Maui become a better place to live in 2018.

AARP volunteers work with Hawai‘i’s Congressional delegation, the Legislature and county governments to advocate for caregivers and kupuna and to protect Medicare and Social Security.

The group’s community service volunteers work on projects in the community to better people’s lives. AARP also has speakers and communications volunteers who work with social media and traditional media to help spread the word about AARP.

AARP will hold a volunteer orientation on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Maui Realty Conference Room, 1885 Main St. #404 in Wailuku.

Call 877-926-8300 to reserve a spot or click here.