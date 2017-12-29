No high surf advisory or warnings. Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell for the morning fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high N medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

Outlook

Outlook through Friday January 05: A moderate west-northwest swell is expected to arrive later today, and persist through Monday with resulting surf remaining below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. A slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores will continue through Saturday due to small south and southwest swells. Strengthening trade winds will produce rough surf along east facing shores this weekend through early next week. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday, with surf along north and west facing shores likely reaching advisory levels on Tuesday, before decreasing Wednesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.