West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light northeast wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Synopsis

High pressure north of the area will maintain moderate northeasterly trade winds across the Aloha State today. Low clouds and showers associated with an old frontal boundary will continue along north and northeast facing sections of the state this morning, then gradually taper off later today and tonight. The trades are expected to strengthen slightly starting late Saturday. Expect a relatively dry and stable trade wind weather pattern to persist through most of the New Years Holiday Weekend, with brief trade showers mainly along windward sections.

