The second annual “Live Local. Live Healthy” ‘Ohana Expo will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

The family-fun event for keiki to kupuna will feature healthy cooking demonstrations and fitness activities while educating the community on healthy alternatives for the mind and body.

Special emphasis will be on island-style living and how to bring healthy alternatives into our daily routine.

Entertainment will be ongoing throughout the day which will include culinary, aerobic, and strength fitness demonstrations. Prizes will also be announced every hour.

“Our family fun event will appeal to all, from keiki to kupuna”, says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Special emphasis will be on our island-style living and how we can bring these healthy alternatives into our daily routine”, she added.

Non-profit organizations, County of Maui and State of Hawai‘i agencies, and service companies that focus on health are invited to participate with booth space.

