The Hui No‘eau Annual Juried Exhibition will open on Friday, Jan. 12, and will be on display through Feb. 16.

Featuring works in all media, the exhibition offers an opportunity for artists to share ideas, inspirations and creativity in a public gallery space.

The Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture & the Arts recognizes the exhibition each year through its Art in Public Places Program. Nationally renowned guest jurors from Maui and beyond offer a different perspective for a unique show every year.

Receiving Day is on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao. Prospectus and entry forms are available online.

For more information about exhibition entry, contact Hui No‘eau Exhibitions Coordinator Katie Peterson at katiep@huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560 x33.