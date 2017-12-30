No high surf advisory or warnings. Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell for the morning drops into the waist to stomach high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high N medium period swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Outlook

Outlook through Saturday January 06: A small west-northwest swell will persist through Monday with resulting surf remaining below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. A slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores will continue today, before dropping a bit on Sunday. Strengthening trade winds will produce rough surf along east facing shores this weekend through early next week. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive late Monday, with surf along north and west facing shores possibly reaching advisory levels Tuesday into Wednesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.