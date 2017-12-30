There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light south southwest wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Synopsis

A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend and much of the upcoming week. A slight increase in shower coverage over windward areas along with lighter trades will be possible late Sunday night through Tuesday.

