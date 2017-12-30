December 30, 2017 Weather ForecastDecember 30, 2017, 7:40 AM HST (Updated December 30, 2017, 7:40 AM) · 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light south southwest wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Synopsis
A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend and much of the upcoming week. A slight increase in shower coverage over windward areas along with lighter trades will be possible late Sunday night through Tuesday.