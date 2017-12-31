No high surf advisory or warnings.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more WNW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N medium period swell for the morning going more NW during the day.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Outlook

Outlook through Sunday January 07: A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday morning then peak late Tuesday into Tuesday night, with surf possibly reaching advisory levels along north and west facing shores. Another moderate northwest swell may affect the area next weekend. Otherwise, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores as trade winds persist through the upcoming week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.