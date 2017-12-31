There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light south wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Synopsis

A dry trade wind pattern is expected through much of the upcoming week as high pressure remains in control. Trades may briefly weaken over the smaller northwest islands Monday through Tuesday as a front passes to the north.

