Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Dear Mayor Arakawa,

Q: As a single parent, it’s been tough to make ends meet this holiday season. Is there public assistance available to help me out until I can back on my feet?

A: I’m sorry to hear you’re having challenges. There are many community agencies that offer various types of assistance.

For a detailed listing of the resources available, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mauiresourceguide. There you can find contact information for the organizations that offer not only financial assistance but also clothing, crisis hotlines, dental care, employment, free meals, emergency shelter and much more.