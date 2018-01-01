Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Dear Mayor,

Q: I’ve lived in my home for many years, and only recently I’ve had problems with flooding during heavy rains after my neighbor did what seemed like illegal grading on his property.

It took me four days to clean up all the debris that washed onto my lot after all the rain we had the other week, and this was never a problem in the past—only after my neighbor was grading his property.

Who do I contact about this?

A: You should file a Request for Service (RFS) through the Maui County website or in-person at the Public Works Development Services Administration (DSA), located at 250 S. High St. on the lower level facing Wailuku Library.

Include as much detail as possible, including your property address, Tax Map Key (if known), contact information and a brief description of the problem. If you have photos of the flooding, that may be helpful later on as your request is reviewed.