No high surf advisory or warnings. Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

North

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

South

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Outlook

Outlook through Monday January 08: A new northwest swell arriving Tuesday morning is expected to peak Tuesday afternoon and hold through Tuesday night. Surf is expected to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores. This swell will gradually subside from Wednesday through early Friday. A new long- period west- northwest swell arriving late Friday may produce surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores late Saturday into Sunday. Elsewhere, the breezy trade winds will continue to produce moderate- sized rough surf along east facing shores through next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.