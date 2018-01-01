Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Kalani Peʻa will kick-off the 2018 Concerts at The Shops series on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at the Fountain Courtyard of The Shops at Wailea from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

With his debut album “E Walea,” Hilo native Peʻa became the first Hawaiian recording artist to ever win a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award and a Grammy Award for the same album.

Through his music, he shares his soulful voice and love of Hawaiian culture. The chart-topping “E Walea,” which means “to come together like birds and be elated” describes the essence of his art. He continues to regale audiences both in Hawaiʻi and Japan and recently released his album “Kanakaloka.”

Concerts at The Shops is a free, monthly concert series that is open to the public and features headlining musicians from all the Hawaiian Islands. This music event occurs on the third and fifth Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with performances at the main Fountain Courtyard.

The Shops at Wailea continues to give back to the community by supporting a different Maui non-profit each month with 60% of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit.

January’s non-profit recipient is Maui United Way. The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.