HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR RISING SURF THIS AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND

WEST FACING SHORES Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest. **Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell in the morning builds to 1-3′ overhead high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more S and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.

Outlook

Outlook through Tuesday January 09: The northwest swell arriving today will slowly subside from Wednesday night through early Friday. A long-period west-northwest swell arriving late Friday is expected to peak late Saturday, with surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along north, and possibly west, facing shores from late Saturday into Sunday. Elsewhere, the moderate trade winds will continue to produce modest choppy surf along east facing shores through next weekend. Surf will remain very small along south facing shores through Friday. However, there might be a slight bump in some spots along south facing shores exposed to the wrap from the west-northwest swell next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.