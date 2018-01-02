AD
ADVERTISEMENT

January 02, 2018 Surf Forecast

January 2, 2018, 10:41 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2018, 10:41 AM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR RISING SURF THIS AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND
WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    North

    am        pm  

    Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell in the morning builds to 1-3′ overhead high for the afternoon.

    Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    South

    am        pm  

    Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more S and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

    Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

    West

    am        pm  

    Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

    Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Outlook

    Outlook through Tuesday January 09: The northwest swell arriving today will slowly subside from Wednesday night through early Friday. A long-period west-northwest swell arriving late Friday is expected to peak late Saturday, with surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along north, and possibly west, facing shores from late Saturday into Sunday. Elsewhere, the moderate trade winds will continue to produce modest choppy surf along east facing shores through next weekend. Surf will remain very small along south facing shores through Friday. However, there might be a slight bump in some spots along south facing shores exposed to the wrap from the west-northwest swell next weekend.
    Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments