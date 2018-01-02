High Surf Advisory issued January 02 at 3:30AM HST until January 03 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light east wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Synopsis

Mostly dry trade wind weather will prevail through much of the week with a surface high passes far north of the islands in the next few days. Winds are expected to increase slightly later part of the week as the surface high pressure moves to far northeast of the islands.

