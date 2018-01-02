Founder and retired president of Hawaiʻi Petroleum, James JC “Jimmy” Haynes, will share his story at the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce “Talk Story” at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū.

Haynes, a former president of the MHNCoC, is a long-serving board member of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, a Seabury Hall trustee and member of the Maui Rotary Club.

In 2005, Haynes received the T. S. Shinn Award from the Maui Chamber of Commerce for outstanding community service and business leadership. He is also the 1997 recipient of the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce O‘o Award for Hawaiian Businessman of the Year. Previously, he served as a Member of the Board of Regents at University of Hawai‘i. He is an alumnus of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, where he received his bachelor’s degree in accounting.

“Maui is so fortunate to have a leader and role model like Jimmy Haynes as part of our community,” said Teri Freitas Gorman, president of the MNHCoC. “In addition to his business success, he has given generously to countless charitable causes both personally and financially while raising a wonderful family with his wife Honey Bun. We are thrilled that Jimmy will be our first speaker of 2018.”

Pūpū, no-host cocktails and networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. RSVP and pay in advance online or call Shirley Blackburn at (808) 757-3045 to pay by phone. Deadline for RSVPs is Sunday, Jan. 7.