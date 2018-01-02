+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

An 83-year-old disabled man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition for injuries sustained in a structure fire in Nāpili on Saturday night, Dec. 30, 2017.

The incident was reported at 10:09 p.m. at a residence on Hale Malia Place.

Firefighters arrived at 10:15 p.m. to find the detatched garage of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the man was carried from the home by neighbors, and sustained moderate burns to his body. He was one of five adult family members who were at home when the fire broke out. An occupant who discovered the fire and alerted the rest of the family of the incident.

The cause of the fire could not be determined. It resulted in an estimated $130,000 in damage to the 500 square foot garage and main home. Loss to contents was estimated at $30,000.

Crews brought the fire under control at 10:24 p.m. and called it fully extinguished around midnight Sunday morning.

A battalion chief and four fire companies from Nāpili, Lahaina, and Kīhei responded to the incident.