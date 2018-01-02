+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned and adrift red paddle board found two miles off Māʻalaea Bay, Maui, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

The report was made by a good Samaritan who came across the board at approximately 6:52 a.m.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Maui launched to search the area.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout eye for signs of distress.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

It is recommended owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.