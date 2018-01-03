The Fairmont Kea Lani announced it has launched a new membership program that allows local residents and seasonal visitors exclusive access to fitness classes, resort amenities and the Willow Stream Spa.

As part of the resort’s fitness and wellness program, the Inspire Your Energy Lifestyle Membership focuses on all elements of well-being and provides access to luxury experiences including group fitness classes, personal training, spa services, poolside experiences, dining and more.

“At Fairmont Kea Lani, we understand the importance of health and wellness in daily life,” said Christianna Brown, director of spa. “Our award-winning Willow Stream Spa is a sanctuary that offers treatments to relieve, restore and provide results. Our fitness classes connect you to the activities you are passionate about while enjoying Wailea’s tropical surroundings, distinct “mana” of the island and unique culture of Hawaiʻi.”

Brown adds that memberships includes personal training with professional instructors who will create customized plans designed to achieve specific goals.

“We’re excited to offer these amenities that have previously been reserved for registered hotel guests only,” she added.

The Inspire Your Energy Lifestyle Membership is offered in 3, 6 or 12 month terms.

Benefits include unlimited group fitness classes, personal training sessions and/or private fitness sessions, access to fitness center and Willow Stream Spa heat and hydro facilities, 60-minute spa treatment(s) along with discounts on additional services, dining discounts at the resort’s six venues, house charge account, access to Friends and Family rates, suite upgrade certificate(s), poolside cabana certificate(s), concierge services, Keiki Lani access, along with offerings by resort retail and activity partners.

Memberships start at $495 per month. For a detailed list of membership benefits and pricing call (808) 875-2229 or click here.