West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

South Side

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Synopsis

The dry trade wind pattern in place will hold through the second half of the week as high pressure prevails over the region. A slight increase in moisture over the upcoming weekend may translate to better windward shower coverage with moderate to breezy trades continuing. A pattern shift is possible next week as a front and upper trough approach the area.

