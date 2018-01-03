Mangolani Inn, a tropical sanctuary in Pāʻia, announced the completion of its major property enhancements, bringing its island-style accommodation offerings to a new level.

The two-story boutique inn consists of five unique spaces—a four-bedroom upstairs house, an adjoining mango treehouse (a lock out unit with the option to connect to four-bedroom house), and three separate studios ranging in size from small, medium and large.

Modern upgrades to Mangolani Inn include recessed lighting, custom tile, handpicked furnishings, unique art pieces and prime accessories which contribute to the overall transformation, while maintaining its charming ambiance.

Drawing design elements from the natural outside environment, the remodeled bedrooms and living spaces are accentuated with coastal inspired décor and wall art depicting typical Hawaiian scenes. Newly appointed kitchens/kitchenettes feature eye-catching backsplashes, brand new appliances, and granite countertops.

“This makeover lays the ground for an upgraded experience,” said Mangolani Inn Owner Dave Stein. “With these rich enhancements, we are able to provide our guests a comfortable stay in elegant surroundings while staying true to the Hawaiian hospitality.”

The bedrooms, living spaces, kitchens, and bathrooms have been remodeled with a contemporary aesthetic. The master bathroom incorporates natural and stylish design elements in its light fixtures, flooring, and accents converting it into a spa oasis. The new brighter space, floating vanities, bathroom fixtures, and pebble tile shower floors exude a sense of zen, relaxation, and pampering. Modern rustic style and texture are infused with the addition of the sliding wooden barn door with a mermaid handle as well as the custom cabinetry treated with a wire wheel brush, giving it the appearance of driftwood.

One of the main renovation features was the addition of proper insulation to create an effective sound barrier to ensure privacy. Originally built as a single-family home in 1990, the house lacked insulation, allowing noises such as footsteps or voices to be heard between neighboring rooms. With the recent refurbishment, proper insulation was installed using QuietRock©, a technologically advanced and award-winning drywall panel that incorporates both sound and vibration suppression as well as fire resistance.

The common area is also now equipped with commercial washer/dryer units and the rooftop is bedecked with solar panels for sustainable energy.

The private property, which is surrounded by tropical fruit trees and native flowers available for picking, promises an authentic experience that visitors seek.

For more information on Mangolani Inn and reservations, click here.