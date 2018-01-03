The original members of Natural Vibrations, known to fans as Natty Vibes, will reunite one last time to say mahalo to their fans for the love and support over the years with an island-wide tour in January.

Founded 25 years ago, it has been five years since the original members played together as a whole.

The group has put together a 2-hour set of 30+ hits they’ve recorded over the years along with special surprises and guests including Three Plus, Ekolu, Ho‘onu‘a, Ten Feet and more.

The tour will hit Maui on Jan. 19, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. General admission tickets are available for $25, and VIP tickets are available for $80. The event will take place at A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion, doors will open at 5 p.m. with music beginning at 6 p.m.

Known as one of Hawai‘i’s premier reggae bands of all time, Natty Vibes was formed by a group of friends from the Windward side of O‘ahu. In 1993, Penidean Pua‘auli (vocals), Shane Abraham (keyboard, vocals), Kayton Macariola (percussion, vocals), Stacy Medeiros (drums), Jehua Evans (bass, vocals), and Wayne Enos (guitar, vocals) went from playing backyard parties for friends and families to festivals all over the world.

The group won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and were frequent regulars on the Billboard Charts.

In 2013, the original Natural Vibrations slowly dismantled due to personal reasons after six albums, multiple chart-topping hits and 20 years of music.

For ticket and tour information, click here.

Jan. 17 at Paddlers Inn on Moloka‘i

Jan. 18 at KB Xtreme in Kona

Jan. 19 at MACC on Maui

Jan. 20 at Bishop Museum great lawn on O‘ahu