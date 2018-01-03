A four-part regenerative farming workshop series will take place every Saturday in January, starting Jan. 6, 2018, at Kēōkea homestead, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The public is invited to start a garden in the new year with easy, effective, and safe regenerative farming techniques.

The free series will integrate Korean natural-farming and other proven methods into its regenerative farming process with workshop leaders Michael Marchand and Devin Fredericksen.

Marchand, former Maui Waena School ag teacher, and Maui native Fredericksen operate Lapa‘au Farm in Olinda.

Participants will meet at 12:45 p.m. in front of Grandma’s Coffee House in Kēōkea and will be guided to 71 Olakino Place on the Kēōkea homestead. Potluck pūpū (snacks) will follow the event, with organizers providing beverages.

Register for one or all sessions by e-mail paupena.kekoa@gmail.com or call 276-2713.

Event sponsor Pa‘upena Community Development Corp. is a homestead organization with a vision to fulfill Prince Kuhio’s century-old dream for native Hawaiians to reconnect with Waiohuli ahupua‘a (land section) in thriving agricultural and pastoral communities.