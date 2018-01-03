Tommy Bahama raised nearly $10,000 for the Maui Food Bank during a special Shop for a Cause event that was held during the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22.

Over the three day period, 10% of sales were donated from the Tommy Bahama Whaler’s Village and Wailea stores. On Dec. 21, 2017, Tommy Bahama presented a check for $9,093.59 to the Maui Food Bank.

Tommy Bahama was the official lifestyle apparel partner for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the premier early season men’s college basketball tournament.