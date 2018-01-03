AD
Tommy Bahama Donates Nearly $10K to Maui Food Bank

January 3, 2018, 11:12 AM HST (Updated January 3, 2018, 11:14 AM) · 0 Comments
L-R Lisa Bartolome, Doug Wee, Julia O’Brien, Tony Anderson from Tommy Bahama; Richard Yust, from Maui Food Bank. Photo Courtesy

Tommy Bahama raised nearly $10,000 for the Maui Food Bank during a special Shop for a Cause event that was held during the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22.

Over the three day period, 10% of sales were donated from the Tommy Bahama Whaler’s Village and Wailea stores. On Dec. 21, 2017, Tommy Bahama presented a check for $9,093.59 to the Maui Food Bank.

Tommy Bahama was the official lifestyle apparel partner for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the premier early season men’s college basketball tournament.

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments