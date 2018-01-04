Kula has been named the best place in Hawaiʻi to escape to, according to an article released by the popular travel site Expedia.

With the craziness of the holidays now over, the article found the best places in each state to take a breather. From quaint small towns to quiet nature preserves, Expedia chose their favorite spots in each state, highlighting the perfectly restful things to do there.

“An upcountry town on the island of Maui with sweeping views of both the island and the Pacific Ocean, Kula is a prime spot to help erase stress,” the article states. “Indulge in a tour, then taste the freshness of a farm-to-table organic lunch at Oʻo Farm. Breathe in soothing lavender aromas at Aliʻi Kula Lavender Farm, then gaze upon the world from atop Haleakalā volcano a short drive away. Stroll through 8 acres of bliss at Kula Botanical Garden, taking in the array of colorful plants, rock formations, trees, and waterfalls.”

Other notable destinations that made the list include Palm Springs, California; Tok, Alaska; Pompano Beach, Florida; and Yachats, Oregon.

