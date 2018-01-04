As the New Year opened, Hawaiʻi gas prices continued to remain stable over the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Gas in Wailuku today was an average $3.76 for a gallon of regular, which is unchanged from last Thursday, eight cents higher than a month ago and 35 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Today’s statewide average price is $3.29, unchanged from last Thursday, two cents higher than a month ago and 27 cents more than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $3.12, unchanged since last Thursday, the same price on this date a month ago and 22 cents higher than last year at this time. The Hilo average price is $3.27, which is down two cents from last Thursday, one cent more than on this date last month and 33 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“According to the Energy Information Administration’s latest report, the region’s refinery rate hit a new record high, and is the highest level since the mid-2010’s and well above the 80% rate usually seen at this time of year,” said AAA Hawaiʻi General Manager Liane Sumida. “In addition, gasoline inventories continue to measure about 30 million barrels for a third week, positioning the West Coast region with a comfortable supply level as the year begins.”

AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages of last card swipe of previous day.