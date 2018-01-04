There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 10: A west-northwest swell is due in Friday night and Saturday, slightly bigger than the previous one. However, due to the swell’s westerly component, some of the energy will be blocked by Kauai and may not reach Oahu’s north and west shores. A high surf advisory is not likely at this time for Oahu, but the situation will be monitored closely. As trade winds strengthen, surf along east facing shores will increase, but remain below advisory level. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores, though some exposed areas may pick up some wrapping west-northwest swell over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the SSW and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

