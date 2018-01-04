There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

The dry pattern with moderate to locally breezy trades will hold through the weekend as high pressure prevails over the region. A slight increase in moisture through the weekend may translate to better windward shower coverage. A pattern shift next week remains possible due to a cold front and upper trough forecast to move into the area.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.