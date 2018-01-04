January 04, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 4, 2018, 7:45 AM HST (Updated January 4, 2018, 7:45 AM) · 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Looking Ahead
The dry pattern with moderate to locally breezy trades will hold through the weekend as high pressure prevails over the region. A slight increase in moisture through the weekend may translate to better windward shower coverage. A pattern shift next week remains possible due to a cold front and upper trough forecast to move into the area.
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov