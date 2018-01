Maui police responded to 11 burglaries, 18 vehicle thefts and 40 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 17-23, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 8% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 100% from the week before when nine incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 25% from the week before when 32 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

11 Burglaries

Lahaina

Sunday, Dec. 17: 1000 block of Waineʻe St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Sunday, Dec. 17: 800 block of Olowalu Village Rd at Olowalu Plantation House, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Dec. 21: 900 block of Front St at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Monday, Dec. 18: 0-100 block of Hoʻokele St, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 300 block of Naholo Circle, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 200 block of Ani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Dec. 21: 300 block of Dairy Rd at Minit Stop, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Dec. 22: 100 block of Hoʻokele St at American Savings Bank, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Monday, Dec. 18: 500 block of Kualau St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Tuesday, Dec. 19: 1700 block of Olinda Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Thursday, Dec. 21: 3800 block of Wailea Alanui Dr at Wailea Beach Villas, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

18 Vehicle Thefts

Makawao

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6:17 p.m.: 3612 Baldwin Ave at Makawao Steak House, 1998 Dodge, Beige

Kīhei

Sunday, Dec. 17, 8:25 a.m.: 1794 S Kīhei Rd at Aloha Marketplace, 708XNA, 2007 Suzuki DRZ, White

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 9:52 a.m.: 300 block of Ohukai Rd, LCN575, 2003 Dodge Dakota, Gray

Thursday, Dec. 21, 5:10 p.m.: 0-100 block of S Kīhei Rd, M00043, 2013 Genuine Moped, Black/Red

Wailuku

Monday, Dec. 18, 10:20 a.m.: Kuikahi Dr/Waiale Rd, EAT00470, 2006 Caterpillar Backhoe, Yellow/Black

Monday, Dec. 18, 7:02 a.m.: 744 Lower Main St at Patao Gas and Go, MLP738, 2004 Dodge Caravan, Gold

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 11:22 p.m.: 300 block of N Market St, LGZ318, 2006 Chevrolet Caravan, Light Blue

Friday, Dec. 22, 8:29 a.m.: 1000 block of Lower Main St, 732MDJ, 2013 Ford EcoVan, White

Saturday, Dec. 23, 9:12 p.m.: 0-100 block of Waimaluhia Ln, M00051, 2013 TaoTao Moped, Black

Kahului

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 10:10 a.m.: Nakeke Pl/Nakii Rd, TBJ775, 2012 Hyundai Accent, Silver

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2:46 p.m.: 905 W Mokuea Pl at Alamo RAC, LHD076, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1:11 p.m.: 500 block of Pohai St, LGS353, 2017 Nissan Rogue, White

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 4:07 a.m.: 500 block of S Papa Ave, SRC810, 1996 Honda Civic, Blue

Nāpili

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 8:22 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, LBU640, 1998 Acura Integra, Silver

Waiheʻe

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1:48 p.m.: 10700 block of Kahehili Hwy at Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, LGU523, 2017 Ford Fusion, Silver

Lahaina

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 9:52 a.m.: 700 block of Luakini St, M00114, 2014 Genuine Moped, Red

Thursday, Dec. 21, 6:25 p.m.: 910 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Outlet stores, M00707, 2016 Yongfu Moped, Red

Ha‘ikū

Friday, Dec. 22, 12:47 p.m.: 300 block of W Kuiaha Rd, MKY383, 2003 Toyota RAV4, Green

40 Vehicle Break-Ins

Pāʻia

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:10 a.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Bay Park, 2014 Nissan Altima, Gray

Sunday, Dec. 17, 11:18 a.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pāʻia Youth Center, 2007 Dodge Caravan, Green

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:09 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Loio Pl, 2000 Ford F-150, White

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:38 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Loio Pl, 2006 Dodge Caravan, Green

Friday, Dec. 22, 1:59 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Bay Park, 1998 Toyota RAV4, Silver

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:14 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, 2016 Hyundai Tuscon, Gray

Saturday, Dec. 23, 8:33 a.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Kapalua

Sunday, Dec. 17, 5:55 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, 2016 Jeep Compass, Silver

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6:20 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, 2017 Nissan Rogue, Red

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, 2009 Nissan MUR, Silver

Friday, Dec. 22, 11:54 a.m.: 13200 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Slaughterhouse Beach, 2018 Hyundai Elantra, Black

Friday, Dec. 22, 2:44 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2016 Ford Escape, Blue

Wailea

Sunday, Dec. 17, 11:38 a.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Keawakapu Beach, 2014 Nissan Sentra, White

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 4:41 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Keawakapu Beach South, 2006 Nissan Sentra, Yellow

Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:05 p.m.: Keoneoio Makena Rd/Maluaka Pl, 2018 Kia Optima, Blue

Wailuku

Sunday, Dec. 17, 11:06 p.m.: 1820 Lower Main St at Wailuku Apartment Complex, 1996 Toyota Tacoma, Green

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 12:50 a.m.: 500 block of Liholiho St, 2004 Honda Accent, Blue

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 12:50 a.m.: 500 block of Liholiho St, 2004 Honda Accord, White

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 8:15 a.m.: 600 block of Meakanu Ln, 2016 Nissan Rogue, White

Kīhei

Sunday, Dec. 17, 9:03 a.m.: 300 block of Ohukai Rd, 2007 Nissan Titan, White

Monday, Dec. 18, 1:43 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Rd at Kīhei Commercial Center, 2006 Chrysler Caravan, Silver

Monday, Dec. 18, 12:27 p.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd, 1992 Dodge Caravan, Black

Monday, Dec. 18, 8:31 a.m.: 70 W Lipoa St at Lipoa Beach, 2016 Jeep Compass, Gray

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 4 p.m.: 900 block of S Kīhei Rd, 2003 Nissan 350Z, Red/Black

Saturday, Dec. 23, 12:11 p.m.: 2800 block of S Kīhei Rd at Kamaole Beach Park III parking lot, 2017 Chevy Impala, Silver

Nāpili

Monday, Dec. 18, 5:53 p.m.: 4057 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Mahina Surf, 1999 Ford Ranger, Cream

Kahului

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave at Maui Mall, 2017 GMC Yukon, White

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 12:50 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave at Whole Foods, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6:51 a.m.: 532 Keolani Pl at Marriott Courtyard Kahului Airport, 2017 Mazda CX7, Black

Thursday, Dec. 21, 10:27 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at QKC, 2007 Volkswagren RAB, Gray

Thursday, Dec. 21, 9:56 a.m.: 433 Kele St at Krispy Kreme, 2004 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Thursday, Dec. 21, 11:04 a.m.: 200 block of Lalo St, 2015 Nissan Leaf, Red

Friday, Dec. 22, 5:14 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at QKC, 2017 Ford Fusion, Red

Pukalani

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 8:19 a.m.: 300 block of Liliʻuokalani St, 2004 Honda Element, Silver

Thursday, Dec. 21, 5:11 p.m.: 3200 block of Kihapai Pl, 2003 Toyota Tacoma, White

Ha‘ikū

Friday, Dec. 22, 4:44 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2018 Toyota Corolla, Silver

Lahaina

Friday, Dec. 22, 8:56 a.m.: 1400 block of Front St, 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Friday, Dec. 22, 9:08 a.m.: 11807 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail, 2016 Mercedes 350, White

Friday, Dec. 22, 1:15 p.m.: 11000 block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, White

Hāna