Maui Economic Opportunity announced that $41,000 in Maui County funding has been made available for Project Graduation Programs for 2018 high school graduating classes in an effort to promote alcohol and drug free graduation celebrations.

An informational meeting will be held at the MEO Family Center at 99 Mahalani Street in Wailuku at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

High schools interested in applying for these funds are encouraged to attend the informational meeting.

Applications will be distributed at the meeting or will available on the website after Jan. 22, 2018.

For additional information e-mail gay.sibonga@meoinc.org or call 242-4342.