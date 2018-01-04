The January 2018 edition of Wailuku First Friday takes place Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. This months event will celebrate the New Year. The free family event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Market Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.

WFF will include live music and entertainment:

· Maui Thing Stage: Pure Powers, featuring Kin from 6-9 p.m.

· Wailuku Banyan Tree Park: Nevah Too Late from 6-9 p.m.

· Kipuka Square: Get Up & Dance

Other WFF highlights on Market Street include:

· ʻĪao Theater: 8th Annual Maui Fringe Theater Festival Preview

· Art on Market: “Bucks for Ducks” To Benefit Mana’o Radio

· Fresh Island Art Gallery: Art by Sean Baba & Silent Auction

Parking/Street Closure Info:

Motorists are reminded that Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Medical Group offers free parking during Wailuku First Friday at the facility’s lot, located near the Main/High Street intersection. The Vineyard Street parking exit will close at 9 p.m.; patrons can exit the lot onto Main Street after 9 p.m.

Vendor Information:

The Wailuku First Friday event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters and food vendors. For vendor information and reservations, contact vendor coordinator Alan Takitani at (808) 281-2801. A copy of vendor’s general excise tax license, health permit (for food vendors) and additional insured will be required.

Wailuku First Friday is a Community Street Party and is generously sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, Tri-Isle RC&D, Inc., Sae Design, Maui Thing, Maui Redevelopment Agency, KONI 104.7 FM, KAOI, KPOA, Pacific Media Group, First Hawaiian Bank, Kamaʻāina Properties, Inc., Wailuku Community Association, Maui Time, IBEW Local 1186, Young Brothers, Hawaiʻi Carpenters Union-Maui, Meadow Gold, HMSA and Connec, LLC.

Friday Town Parties are now celebrated every week, every month in different towns across Maui County.