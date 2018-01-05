January 05, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 5, 2018, 3:00 AM HST (Updated January 5, 2018, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
West Side
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
North Shore
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light east wind.
East Maui
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Monday, with lighter winds Tuesday into midweek as a weak front approaches. A mostly dry weather pattern will continue through tomorrow, with isolated windward showers. An increase in low-level moisture will bring more windward showers by the end of the weekend and early next week, but most leeward areas will remain dry.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov