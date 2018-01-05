There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.

West Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

North Shore

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light east wind.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Monday, with lighter winds Tuesday into midweek as a weak front approaches. A mostly dry weather pattern will continue through tomorrow, with isolated windward showers. An increase in low-level moisture will bring more windward showers by the end of the weekend and early next week, but most leeward areas will remain dry.

